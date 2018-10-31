Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa (her stage name) has now ventured into Hindi telly shows and is currently winning hearts with her amazing performance in Star Plus's supernatural series Nazar. She has not only worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films but has also starred in Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali film industry.

Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas, who is best known as Monalisa (her stage name) has now ventured into Hindi telly shows and is currently winning hearts with her amazing performance in Star Plus’s supernatural series Nazar. She has not only worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films but has also starred in Oriya, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali film industry. Not only on the big screen and television, but Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also become a social media queen. She has become an Instagram queen all thanks to the sexy and hot photos she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after she participated in the 10th season of Salman Khan’s popular reality show Bigg Boss which is known to be one of the most controversial Indian television reality shows. She became one of the finalists on the show and won millions of hearts with her stint on the show.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas grabbed all headlines when she got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikraant Rajput on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She keeps sharing her sexy and stunning photos which become a real treat for all her fans!

