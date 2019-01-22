Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya from the film Des Pardesh featuring Pawan Singh. The chartbuster song from the blockbuster film has garnered over 17 million views on YouTube.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry. The gorgeous divas who began her acting career at a very young age, was last seen entertaining her fanbase in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 in 2018. Her unmissable acting journey from Jayate to Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Tauba Tauba, Blackmail, Jagadam, Silambattam, To the London Calling, Hamilton Palace and En Peyar Kumarasamy till date is praised and loved by the makers as well as the audience of Bhojpuri film fraternity.

Kayese Kalaiya Thamai Piya featuring Pawan Singh and Monalisa aka Antara Biswas crosses 17 million views on YouTube. The stunning lady who is popularly known as the heart and soul of Bhojpuri film industry set the YouTube ablaze with her sultry dance moves in the super hit song from the blockbuster movie titled Des Pardesh. The song which hit the theatres in 2015, is sung by popular Bhojpuri playback singer Palak. If you missed watching Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s superhit song from the film Des Pardesh, watch the video here:

Talking about her current status in the entertainment industry, Monalisa is seen as essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’ Ek Dayan Ki Nazar that airs from Monday to Friday. Well, she bagged the role of main protagonist after participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 10.

Also, don’t miss watching the series of super hit chartbusters songs of Monalisa from her Bhojpuri blockbuster films that not only set the YouTube but in fact, the social media on fire:

