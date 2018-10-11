Antara Biswas, who is most commonly known as Monalisa which happens to be her stage name, is best known for her roles in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, the multi-talented actor has also featured in several Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi films as well. After conquering the big screen, the Bhojpuri sensation is now winning hearts of her fans with her phenomenal performances on the small screen and television shows.

Antara Biswas, who is most commonly known as Monalisa which happens to be her stage name, is best known for her roles in the Bhojpuri film industry. However, the multi-talented actor has also featured in several Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Marathi films as well. After conquering the big screen, the Bhojpuri sensation is now winning hearts of her fans with her phenomenal performances on the small screen and television shows. She is currently seen playing the role of a Dayan in Star Plus’s supernatural series Nazar.

She keeps treating her 1.2 million followers with her sexy and stunning photos and her latest photo has taken social media by storm. Dressed in a stunning peach gown, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks ravishing as she poses for the camera. She has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the sexiest and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas participated in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss where she grabbed all headlines after she got hitched to her boyfriend Vikrant on national television during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. She also emerged as one of the finalists on the show.

