Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is winning hearts with her amazing performance in star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar in which she is playing the role of a witch. Her videos and photos from the sets of the show go viral in no time and now the latest video in which Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is performing action scenes in the show has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas performing dangerous stunts which are breathtaking.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most sensational Bhojpuri actresses who has featured in more than 200 Bhojpuri films. She was also a participant in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in which she grabbed all headlines after she got married to her beau Vikrant Singh Rajput on national television. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Marathi, Bengali, Tamil and Hindi cinema as well but is mostly known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry.

She is also an amazing dancer and a social media sensation with a crazy fan following on Instagram. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and is very popular.

