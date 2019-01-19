Monalisa aka Antara Biswas sexy photos: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to set the Internet on fire with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Monalisa on her Instagram account, the diva can be seen dressed in a monokini as she poses in a pool. Shared just a few hours ago, Monalisa's too hot to handle have become a rage on the photo-sharing platform and are making buzz for all the right reasons. Have a look at the photos here-

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the hottest personalities of Bhojpuri film industry and she knows it. Ruling the TRP charts with telly show Nazar, the diva leaves no stone unturned to raise the hotness quotient on television screens or on social media. As she currently celebrates her marriage anniversary with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in Cambodia, she is treating her fans with a series of photos that are setting the Internet on fire.

Adding another one to her travel diaries, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her new photos that are too hot to handle. Donning a black polka dot monokini, the diva looks sizzling as she poses in a pool. With her toned body and breathtaking expressions, the diva is making everyone go weak in the knees with her bold photoshoot.

Owing to her massive fanbase and craze among the fans, Monalisa’s latest photoshoot is a hit on social media. Garnering over 75, 348 likes in just a few hours, the photos are making jaws drop and going viral in no time. With this, the comment section under the photos has been flooded with a series of appreciation and praises.

Having emerged as the most bankable and sought-after actors of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is now garnering praises for her stint in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Before this, she has also been a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in Season 10.

