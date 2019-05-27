Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photos: One of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has stormed the Internet with her sexy photo in a sultry yellow suit, have a look!

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photos: Bhojpuri bombshell and Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy new photo in which she is showing her sexy cleavage in a sultry yellow suit with a deep-neck cut has been turning up the heat on social media. In the photo, we see a cutely dressed up Monalisa shying away from the camera and smiling with one hand on her eye.

The picture behind her says that a smile is the best makeup. Her adorable yellow bangles, the red nail paint and lip shade are making her look too hot to handle! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has featured in more than 120 Bhojpuri movies such as Hum Bahubali, Dulha Albela, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Khoon Pasina, Khuddar, Natawar Lal, Ek Nihattha, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Chedi Ganga Kinarewala, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, among several others.

She is currently seen in a supernatural television show named Nazar in which she is playing the role of Mohana, a witch who seeks revenge and is evil.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Hindi movies, Bengali television shows and movies, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada film industries as well.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who became extremely popular after she entered Bigg Boss 10 house as a celebrity contestant and later grabbed more headlines after she got married in the Bigg Boss 10 house on national television with her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has more than 1.7 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a dancing sensation as her erotic dance videos go viral on social media!

