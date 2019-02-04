Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photos: The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa once again set the Internet ablaze by posting her uber-hot pictures in a body fitted black coloured dress. The gorgeous lady was in all smiles as she spent quality time with her ongoing show Nazar team and hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: Bhojpuri bombshell Antara Biswas popularly known as Monalisa in the regional industry, never misses a chance of making her fan go gaga with her sultry dance moves. From her Devra Bada Satawela to her latest Bhojpuri hit titled Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Monalisa has never disappointed her fans when it comes to giving her best performance in the songs or any character in the movies. The stunning diva is always up with something unique in the films that garner love and praises frome the audience.

The gorgeous lady who is not only a famous face on screen but is also an Internet sensation, took to her official Instagram handle to share her uber-hot photos from an event held in film city, Mumbai. In a black body fitted dress with dropping tassel earrings, Monalisa’s perfect hair-do and on the point make-up simply took our vreath away. The Bhojpuri bombshell was seen in all smiles as she posed for a picture with the little munchkin of Star Plus, Kulfi from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. In the series of pictures shared by the actress, she is seen having a gala time with her Nazar co-stars who were also present at the event.

If you still have’t watched the sexy photos of Monalisa, take a look at the Instagram post here:

The beauty is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Star Plus’s famous show Ek Dayan Ki Nazar. The show went on air in 2018 and is Monalisa’s first Indian show in which she is seen as the main protagonist.

