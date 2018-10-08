Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is most commonly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is currently seen in Star Plus's supernatural show Dayan Ki Nazar and has been winning millions of hearts with her stunning and phenomenal performance on the show.

Bhojpuri sensation Antara Biswas, who is most commonly known as Monalisa which is her stage name, is currently seen in Star Plus’s supernatural show Dayan Ki Nazar and has been winning millions of hearts with her stunning and phenomenal performance on the show. The Bhojpuri diva is not only ruling the small screen but is also spreading her magic on social media with her stunning and sultry photos. Soon after a photo of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas in a saree took social media by storm, the Bhojpuri sensation shared another photo on her official Instagram account which has taken over the Internet!

Dressed in a sexy green and shimmery bodysuit, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks alluring as she makes a hot pose for the camera. Her seductive expressions and striking eyes are making her look sexier. She has starred in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most talked-about Bhojpuri actresses.

She gained immense popularity after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss and emerged as one of the finalists on the Salman Khan show. She even grabbed many eyeballs after she got married on national television to her longtime boyfriend Vikraant.

