Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: One of the most beautiful Dayans of Indian television, Monalisa is currently enjoying the success of her ongoing show Nazar. Devra Bada Satawela fame Bhojpuri bombshell, once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in her yet another chartbuster, Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal from the film Qahar.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence fame actress Antara Biswas who began her acting career at a very young age is currently enjoying the grand success of her ongoing Star Plus show, Ek Dayan Ki Nazar. The show that airs daily on Star Plus has Monalisa as the Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in the serial. Antara Biswas who has worked in over 125 Bhojpuri films, is one of the best known personalities of the regional industry.

Coming back to her amazing work in Bhojpuri industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas recently in 2018 set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal from the Bhojpuri film, Qahar. Sung by Kalpana and Gaurav Jha, the lyrics of the super hit chartbuster is by Rajesh Mirshra. The film starring Aanchal Soni, Priya Sharma, Gunjan Pant, Kavya Singh and Manoj Tiger is helmed by Aanand D Ghathraj and bankrolled by Awdhesh Singh under the banners of Nath Films Production. In the song, Monalisa and Gaurav are seen seducing each other as they dance to the beats of Aanchal Udal Sajan Sihre Lagal. If you still haven’t watched the hot song of Monalisa, watch the video here:

Talking about her projects, Devra Bada Satawela star was last seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 featuring Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev and Arun Bakshi. Helmed, bankrolled and written by Rajkumar R Pandey, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 was a blockbuster film at the cinema halls.

