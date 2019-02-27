Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: The stunning Bhojpuri bombshell, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos from the sets of Kitchen Champion. In a red coloured jumpsuit, Nazar star looks hot as she poses with the host of the show, Arjun Bijlani and hubby, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas photos: The gorgeous Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa in the film industry, is one of the most famous faces on Instagram. The stunning diva who made us all go gaga with her acting and dancing skills, is one of the most followed Bhojpuri actors. On February 26, Monalisa took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot pictures with hubby, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and host of Kitchen Champion, Arjun Bijlani to let her fans know that the lady is all set to cook in front of the cameras for the first time.

In a red coloured jumpsuit with a brown coloured belt, Monalisa’s sassy hairdo is what stole the limelight in her outfit of the day. In the picture, she is seen in all smiles as she poses with another contestant, Deepika Singh and her Singh’s sister. Monalisa along with Vikrant and Deepika with Honeyka Amesar, are going to compete against each other in the upcoming show of Kitchen Champions which airs on Colors Tv. She captioned the post saying that is was fun shooting with hubby for Kitchen Champion. Thanking Colors Tv for having her on the show, she loved how the little kids judged her food.

If you missed Monalisa’s latest Instagram post that has garnered over 34,921 likes, take a sneak peek to it here:

