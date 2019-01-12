Monalisa songs: Antara Biswas has no Bhojpuri movies lined up as of now but is currently filming for her television show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan. The role has bagged her recognition in the Hindi television industry and made her an overnight sensation. Recently Monalisa did an item number for the movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan se opposite Pradeep Pandey aka chintu, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev, Shubhi Sharma, among others.

Monalisa songs: One of the finest and bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Antara Biswas also popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has completed 22 years in the acting industry and has featured in more than 130 Bhojpuri films, 30 plus other language films. Monalisa is a social media sensation with 1.5 million followers on her Instagram handle and has a huge fan following of 2 million plus followers on her official Facebook page. Antara Biswas started her acting career back in 1997 with Hindi movie Jayate where she played the role of Aarti though when she didn’t bag recognition with this movie she started trying other industries and made her debut into the Oriya industry with movie Hamam fi Amsterdam, and Jai Sriram in 1998. And since then she has never looked back and now is a social media sensation!

On the work front, Antara Biswas has no Bhojpuri movies lined up as of now but is currently filming for her television show Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan. The role has bagged her recognition in the Hindi television industry and made her an overnight sensation. Recently Monalisa did an item number for the movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan se opposite Pradeep Pandey aka chintu, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev, Shubhi Sharma, among others. The movie was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018.

Top 5 songs of Monalisa are:

Muaai Dihala Rajaji Kaisers Thamai Kaliya Piya Pala Satake Jag Hai Pa Jata Kavan Jaadu Kailu

