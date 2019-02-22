Monalisa aka Antara Biswas barely skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling photos and videos. Well, one of Monalisa's fans took to the Instagram account to share Bhojpuri bombshell's sultry suhaag raat video. In the short clip, Mona is seen wearing a bridal attire. If you missed watching this sensuous viddeo of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a look at the Instagram post here:

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas Instagram post: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa who has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri movies apart from Telugu, Hindi and Bengali, is currently seen essaying the role of Mohana Rathod aka Dayan in Star Plus’s famous daily soap, Nazar as the main protagonist of the show. Well, the stunning diva made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 10. With her sultry dance moves in the songs and amazing acting talent in the movies, Monalisa won millions of hearts in a short period of time.

In the latest video of Monalisa that went viral on Instagram, Bhojpuri sensation is seen donning in a bridal avatar all ready for her suhaag raat. The scene is from one of her blockbuster movies for which the lady was highly praised. Seducing her neighbour in the video, the lady is seen taking off her jewellery in a sensuous way. The short clip was shared by one of her fan pages on the photo-sharing app. If you missed watching this sultry video of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a sneak peek to it here:

We all know how fond Monalisa is of her fanbase on the Internet. The lady barely skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sizzling pictures and of course those sensuous videos which are simply unmissable. Recently, the beauty took to her official Instagram handle to share the promo of her upcoming episode of Nazar in which she will be seen kidnapping her grandson. Take a look at the Instagram post of Monalisa which she recently shared:

