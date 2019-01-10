Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan in Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another uber-hot photo in the sand dunes. The stunning lady who never disappoints her fans when it comes to sexy photos and hilarious videos, simply slayed her jumpsuit look.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas hot photos: The stunning lady who is ruling the Indian Telly world with her hotness, took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another sexy photo in a grey coloured jump-suit. Sitting and posing like a diva in sand dunes of unknown place, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sunglasses with hot red lip colour is simply complimenting her look. Not just that, the half tied bun and a teasing smile, made the stunning diva look more beautiful.

Treating her 1.5 million fans with sexy pictures and hilarious Tik Tok videos, Bhojpuri bombshell has become the Internet sensation. Her latest post which hints of more stunning pictures coming soon, has so far garnered 15k likes on social media. We all know how active Monalisa on social media is. From giving us some serious couple goals to making her go gaga with her poolside pictures, Biswas never disappoints her fanbase when it comes to sensuous Instagram post: If you missed her latest Instagram post, here is the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Monalisa is seen essaying the role of Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show Nazar. Apart from that, she was seen shaking a leg in Bhojpuri blockbuster of 2018, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

