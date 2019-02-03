Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: From Aa Gale Lag Ja to Hamar Love Story, Qahar, Son of Bihar, Dushman Sarhad Paar Ka and Love Guru, Monalisa once again set the social media on fire with her yet another hot Instagram post. In a black coloured sizzling dress, Biswas's post garnered over 19,517 likes within hours of its upload.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy photo: Her journey from Jayate in 1997 to Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence, Tauba Tauba, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Kasam Wardi Ke, Silambattam, Khubsurat Naukrani, Mati Preet Jagawale, Devra Bada Satawela, Pocket Gangsters, Subag, Sarkar Raj and the most recent, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Biswas’s acting career is simply amazing. The stunning lady who made us all groove to her super hit songs, is also the Dupur Thakurpo 2 star.

Well, Antara Biswas who is theatrically known as Monalisa, is also the Internet sensation who never misses a chance of posting her sizzling pictures and sexy videos. The gorgeous lady just a few hours ago, took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest stunning photos with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In a black body fitted dress and the perfect make-up, Monalisa simply made our Sunday more happening and stunning. Biswas’s latest Instagram post has crossed over 19,517 likes on social media:

Talking about her upcoming projects, Monalisa will star in Khesari Lal Yadav and Pakhi Hegde’s Sathiya Sath Nibhana. She will also feature in Rocky Sandhu, Tarun Arora’s Love Guru, Roshan Kumar’s Aa Gale Lag Ja, Gaurav Jha’s Jawani Zindabad and Ek Prem Kahani starring Manoj R Pandey and Neha Shree. Nathuniya Pe Goli Mare 2, Hamar Love Story, Qahar, Son of Bihar, Dushman Sarhad Paar Ka and Chir Haran are also her upcoming movies. All her upcoming Bhojpuri projects are scheduled to hit the theatres, this year.

Also, watch Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy dance video with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More