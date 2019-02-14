Happy Valentine Day 2019: The gorgeous Bhojpuri beauty Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to wish happy valentine day to her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Thursday. In a series of sexy pictures, Monalisa expressed her love to the Bhojpuri superstar on photo-sharing app.

In a floral pink colour dress with long boots, Bhojpuri diva simply slayed her sexy look as she posed for series of photos with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot who is seen wearing a denim jacket and white coloured t-shirt. The stunning couple from Bhojpuri industry who got hitched in Salman Khan’s controversial show, Bigg Boss 10, took to the official Instagram handle to share happy valentine day 2019 to each other. Monalisa captioned her beautiful photos as “Happy Valentines Day, May we be blessed with Love and the warmth of romance.”

The post came as a perfect treat for her over 1.6 million followers on the photo-sharing app who thoroughly love and adore the star couple. Well, the post has garnered over 11k hearts so far which also includes her co-star Poonam Dubey and Shubhi Sharma. If you still haven’t seen this romantic post of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a sneak peek to the post here:

The gorgeous lady who is known for her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri movies is not only a famous face in Bihar entertainment industry but is also a knowns face in Hindi, Telegu, Bengali and Oriya movies. With her back to back hits in the films, she has simply garnered millions of praises for her amazing performances from her audience who follow her on social media in order to stay updated about her personal as well as professional life. The sweet and beautiful lady who was also seen in Bigg Boss is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in Ek Dayan Ki Nazar which is one of the grossing daily soaps of Star Plus.

