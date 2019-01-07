Monalisa Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the best knowns personalities of regional as well as Indian television industry. The stunning lady took to her official Instagram handle to share her beautiful pictures with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Monalisa Antara Biswas photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the best knowns personalities of regional as well as Indian television industry. The beautiful lady who is currently seen as Dayan in Star Plus’s famous show, Nazar, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning couple goals pictures with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The gorgeous lady who got married to Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Salman Khan’s famous show Bigg Boss in 2017, never misses a chance from giving us perfect couple goals through her sexy photos and videos.

The lady who recently jumped into her 30s shared her throwback birthday pictures which were beautiful and unmissable. In a black polka dot dress with a smile on her face, Monalisa’s post simply took our breath away as she posed for a picture with her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot who is also a Bhojpuri actor. Giving us a perfect Monday treat, Monalisa’s Instagram post for 1.5 million followers has so far garnered over 3k likes.

If you missed watching her pictures, take a look at them here:

On the work front, Monalisa was last seen in Bhojpuri movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, which was a super hit. She is currently busy working with Star Plus show Nazar’s team for the ongoing episodes.

