Monalisa new movie 2018: The gorgeous diva who made us all go gaga with her latest movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 starring Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu, Surabhi Shukla, Rahul Dev, Arun Bakshi, Shubhi Sharma, is currently on cloud nine for the love and praises her worked has garnered for her amazing performances as Dayan or you can also say, one of the most sexy witches of Telly world. The beauty is working for Star Plus’s famous show, Nazar that went on air in 2018.

The Bhojouri bombshell of the regional film industry, made us all go gaga with her sensuous performance in Bhojouri blockbuster movie Chameli. The super hit movie of Monalisa starring Gaurav Dixit, Usha Vachmani and Akshara Singh, has crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. The movie which was released on YouTube in 2018, has already created a whole lot of buzz in the industry. Helmed by Rakesh Parmar and bankrolled by Shanu Kazmi, Chameli is one of the best movies of Bhojpuri film fraternity. If you still havn’t watched Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, take a look at the movie here:

The diva who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Oriya, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films, is one of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri industry who hails from a Bengali Hindu family and is married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The star couple got hitched on the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 10 in which Antara Biswas was the housemate.

