Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: Bhojpuri bombshell who is currently seen as Mohana Rathod in Nazar, once again set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in the super hit chartbuster titled Muaai Dihala Rajaji. The song starring Pawan Singh has so far garnered over 35 million views on YouTube.

Monalisa Antara Biswas sexy video: One of the most bankable divas of Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas is popularly known as Monalisa by her audience. The stunning lady who began her career at a very young age is also the wife of Bhojpuri super hit Vikrant Singh Rajpoot who is known for his amazing performances in movies like Border, Damru, Patna Se Pakistan and Awara Balam. From her blockbuster film Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence to Bhole Shankar, Tauba Tauba, Dulha Albela, Devra Bada Satawela, Bunty Aur Babli, Blackmail, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Devra Bhail Deewana, Pocket Gangsters and Sarkar Raj, Monalisa’s acting career has garnered millions of love and praises from the fanbase.

Sung by Kalpana, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s super hit song Muaai Dihala Rajaji starring Pawan Singh crosses 35 million views on YouTube. Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein’s chartbuster song, Muaai Dihala Rajaji from Anand Mohan Pandey and Seema Singh starrer Bhojpuri blockbuster is helmed by Rajesh Gupta. With sultry dance moves in the super hit song, Monalisa’s sensuous performance in the film is simply unmissable. If you missed watching the hit song of Bhojpuri sensation, here’s the sneak peek to it:

The stunning lady is currently enjoying the fondness she receiving from her huge fan following for her Nagin aka Mohana Rathod character in Star Plus’s popular daily soap, Nazar. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas rose to limelight after her personality in the reality show hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss season 10 was praised by the followers.

