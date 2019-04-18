Bhojpuri actors Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey are raising temperatures on social media with their latest photos. In a throwback photo going viral, Monalisa is making everyone go gaga over her in a pink monokini while Amrapali Dubey is setting the Internet on fire with her sun-kissed avatar.

When it comes to raising the hotness quotient, who can do it better than Bhojpuri stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Amrapali Dubey. Be it setting the screens on fire with their sultry dance moves to making waves on social media with their ultra-glamorous avatar, the duo leaves no stone unturned to make their fans go weak in the knees. As the weekend approaches closer, a throwback photo of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Beating the mid-week blues, Monalisa is making everyone go gaga over her in a pink monokini paired with a floral kimono. As she poses by the poolside flaunting her long legs and curvaceous body, her seductive expressions are winning the Internet. Mesmerised by her beauty and charm, fans have flooded the comment section with compliments and praises.

Take a look at one of the most watched songs of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas:

Amrapali Dubey, on the other hand, is soaring temperatures this summer season with her stylish avatar. Looking absolutely ravishing, Amrapali is dressed in a red body-hugging top paired with denim. She is carrying off the look with a denim jacket and sunglasses. Looking at the photo, one can understand why Amrapali is considered as one of the hottest and most glamorous actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Check out one of the most watched songs of Amrapali Dubey:

Amassing a huge fan following in Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is currently playing a villian in Star Plus’s show Nazar. Having featured in more than 300 films, Monalisa has also been a participant of controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey recently featured in the song Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi from the film Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya starring Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani. She will be seen in the upcoming film Bidai 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More