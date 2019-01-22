Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been killing it on Instagram with her sexy Instagram photos and videos and her bikini photos have taken the Internet by storm! We get you some of Monalisa's sexiest bikini photos in which she is looking stunning!

Popular Bhojpuri actor and dancer Antara Biswas who is popularly known as Monalisa as her fans call her by that name, is a multi-talented star who has amazing acting skills, extraordinary dancing skills, is a fitness freak and one of the most adored television actor. From Hindi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, to Telugu, Kannada and Bengali films, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in all sorts of regional films and every kind of genre. She is a powerful performer and a versatile actor which makes her different from the rest.

Not to forget, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a fashion diva and her sexy body and hot curves are too hot to handle! Monalisa has worked in almost 150 Bhojpuri movies and her item numbers in Bhojpuri films garnered millions of YouTube views. She has worked in several Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Shrimaan Driver Babu, Tu Babua Hamaar, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, among many others. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

Monalisa grabbed all headlines during her stay in Bigg Boss house in the 10th season after she got hitched to Bhojpuri actor and her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the show on national television.

The photos in which Monalisa is seen posing in a bikini have often taken social media by storm and we get you all the sexy photos of Monalisa aka Antara Biswas in which she is seen posing in a bikini and is looking breathtakingly sexy!

