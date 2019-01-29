Bhojpuri queen Monalisa, who is currently playing the lead role in Nazar which is a supernatural show that airs on Star Plus has been winning the Internet after her song titled Boudi Superhit from Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 has taken social media by storm!

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy video song from her Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 titled Boudi Superhit has crossed 5 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who plays the role of Jhuma Boudi in the popular web-series Dupur Thakurpo 2 which was the second season of the erotic web-series! In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas in the seductive Jhuma Boudi avatar. She is dressed in a sexy white and golden saree showing off her sexy curves and flaunting her hot figure!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is popularly known for her contribution to the Bhojpuri film industry and has featured in more than 150 Bhojpuri films such as Saiyan Bhailan Pardesiyaa, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, among many others. Monalisa has also worked in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films and is also a former Bigg Boss contestant.

She was a participant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and won many hearts during her stint on the show. Monalisa is currently seen playing a negative role in Star Plus’s supernatural daily series Nazar which has been topping the TRP game for many months now and has become one of the most popular television shows.

Monalisa is one of the most talented actresses and her latest video has taken over social media! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas got hitched on national television to her beau Vikrant Singh Rajput.

