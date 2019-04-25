Bhojpuri diva and dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been winning the Internet with her sexy and hot Instagram photos and her latest picture has set social media on fire, have a look!

One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has been winning the Internet with her hot sexy and sizzling as well as bold photos which are just too hot to handle! The diva, who has starred in above 200 Bhojpuri movies keeps entertaining fans with her hot and tempting photos which are too hot to handle! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant once again set social media on fire with her latest sexy avatar.

In the recent photo shared by the sensational and sensuous diva on her Instagram account, the Bhojpuri dancing sensation stuns in a printed crop top with blue denim ripped jeans. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s sexy pose in the photo is too sexy and hot and her expressions are too seductive. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who became a household name after participating in the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season is currently winning hearts with her phenomenal performance in Nazar which is a popular supernatural show that airs on Star Plus.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who has also worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu film industries is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films such as Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Rangbaz Daroga – Aanchal, Dabangg Mora Balma, Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, among several others and her hot item numbers garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has also worked in Bengali web-series and she is also called the Instagram queen all thanks to her massive fan following.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App