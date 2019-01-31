Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the sexiest actresses who has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri films and is currently seen in Nazar. She recently shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode in which she is looking way too pretty and hot!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently playing the role of a witch in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar keeps sharing her photos and videos from the sets of the show and in the latest video shared by the Bhojpuri sensation on her official Instagram account, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks stunning as she is dressed up as a bride. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas shared a glimpse from the upcoming episode of Nazar and the video will completely blow your mind!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the leading ladies of the small screen with a massive fan following. A former Bigg Boss contestant, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been working in the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years and has not only worked in Bhojpuri films but also in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Oriya, Marathi and Bengali film industries. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has appeared in over 100 Bhojpuri films and item songs and she is one of the most loved and adored actress of the Indian TV and film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas gained immense popularity after she took part in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and won many hearts during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

She even got married on national television to Vikrant Singh Rajput and this became one of the biggest news of the year. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is known for her sexy and hot dance moves.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More