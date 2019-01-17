The ultimate queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has been raising the hotness quotient with her stunning and breathtaking photos. The dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, who has been entertaining us for over a decade now with her performances in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada film industry.

The ultimate queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa has been raising the hotness quotient with her stunning and breathtaking photos. The dancing sensation of the Bhojpuri film industry, who has been entertaining us for over a decade now with her performances in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada film industry, has been giving us major fashion goals with her amazing Instagram photos! The Nazar star on Thursday shared a sizzling photo on her Instagram account in which she is dressed in a sexy royal blue high-slit dress with knee-length black boots.

Her sexy legs and that perfect figure was already making her fans love the photo but it is also that beautiful smile which will make sure that one cannot get their eyes off Monalisa’s Instagram picture. Her original name is Antara Biswas but she is popularly known as Monalisa as it is her stage name. The Bhojpuri queen has starred in more than a 100 Bhojpuri films and is currently making fans proud with her amazing performance in Star Plus’s supernatural daily soap Nazar in which she is seen playing the main villain. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the 10 seasons of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Monalisa became a household name after participating in the show as a contestant and won many hearts with her kind nature in the show which is said to be one of the most controversial reality shows of all times.

