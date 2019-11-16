These top 10 sexy and hot photos of Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas will set your screens on fire! She is one of the top actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Bhojpuri actor, Hindi television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is not only one of the most popular Indian television actresses but is also an Internet sensation and a Bhojpuri diva with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram.

The diva, with a fan following of more than 2.5 million Instagram followers, is one of the sexiest actresses who keeps her fans as well as followers entertained with the sexy and hot photos which the beauty keeps sharing on her official Instagram account every now and then.

Antara Biswas is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa and has worked in more than 100 Bhojpuri movies, many reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye, web-series, and item numbers as well. From western attire to ethnic wear, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas never fails to impress fans with her phenomenal photos which break the Internet in no time.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became an overnight star and a household name after the diva took part in the popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 10 post which she garnered immense popularity. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas emerged as one of the finalists in the show hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

She has worked with all the top stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, among many others.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Oriya, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi movies and has worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and she keeps sharing her sexy and hot photos which break the Internet in no time.

We get you 10 of her hot and sexy photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App