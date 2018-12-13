Nazar star and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been ruling the Internet with her hot and sultry photos and a throwback photo of the sensational Bhojpuri actress has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas chilling in the pool.

Nazar star and Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been ruling the Internet with her hot and sultry photos and a throwback photo of the sensational Bhojpuri actress has taken social media by storm! In the photo, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas chilling in the pool. Dressed in a sexy pink ganji and blue shorts with white stripes, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks sizzling hot as she flaunts her sexy curves and toned body.

Monalisa’s throwback picture started doing rounds on social media on Thursday afternoon and the photo has taken over the Internet! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry and has done more than 200 Bhojpuri films till date which makes her one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently seen in Star Plus’s hit supernatural show Nazar in which she is seen playing the role of a witch. Monalisa has also worked in Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and Hindi film industry.

She has a huge fan following on social media and fans love her sexy and hot photos! Monalisa was also a participant on popular reality show Bigg Boss where she emerged as one of the finalists.

