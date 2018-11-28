Monalisa sexy photos: Known to soar temperatures with her hot and sultry photos, Bhojpuri queen Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to raise temperatures with her latest photos. In the photos shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, the diva can be seen raising the hotness quotient in an ethnic avatar. Donning a red suit styled with statement golden earrings and bangles, Monalisa is making the fans go gaga over her.

She’s hot, she’s bold and she’s sexy. She is none other than Bhojpuri queen Monalisa. From ruling the Bhojpuri film industry with sensational and seductive dance moves and acting skills to now ruling heats with her stint in Star Plus’s hit show Nazar, Monalisa has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. Every time the stunning lady shares her new photos or videos on social media, it makes the fans go gaga over her, reflecting her massive fanbase and on-screen charm.

As a pleasant surprise for everyone, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on November 28 to share her latest photos. Looking breathtaking as always, the diva can be seen donning a red hot suit. To amp up the hotness quotient, Monalisa is rocking a curly hair hairdo with statement golden earrings and matching bangles with red bindi and a red lipstick.

As she strikes a pose on the sets of Nazar amid glass strings and furry white pillows, Monalisa looks no less than a queen. Shared less than an hour ago, Monalisa’s latest Instagram post has already garnered more than 7K likes and is making fans go weak in the knees. With this, the comment section under the photo has been flooded with comments by fans and followers praising her sexy looks and breathtaking avatar.

Starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, Monalisa is one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Bhojpuri film industry. However, she garnered immense fame with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10.

Have a look at Monalisa’s stunning photos:

