Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas who is best known as Monalisa which is her stage name has been setting social media on fire with her sexy and hot photos as well as videos and the latest video has taken over the Internet!

One of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has been turning up the heat on social media with her stunning Instagram photos as well as videos! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas on Thursday shared a glimpse from her supernatural show Nazar and the video has gone viral on the Internet! In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a blue suit and is in her witch avatar.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi film industry but is best known for her work in the Bhojpuri film industry as she has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films and is currently ruling the small screen with her phenomenal work in television show Nazar which is a supernatural series that airs on Star Plus. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas was also a participant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss in the 10th season and became a household name post her stay in the show.

She has worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Saawariyan Tose Laagi Kaisi Lagan and is one of the most sensational dancers as well.

