Bhojpuri actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who essays the role of a Daayan in Star Plus's hit show Nazar, is looking ravishing in her latest Instagram post. In the post shared by Monalisa on her profile, the diva is seen donning a sexy black saree that she has styled with a long braid, statement earrings and bangles. Have a look at Monalisa's latest photos here-

Indian television’s Daayan and Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most gorgeous women in the Industry and she knows it. As the continues to top the TRP charts with her show Nazar aired on Star Plus, the diva never misses a chance to sway the audience with her seductive and hot photos on social media. To evade the mid-week blues, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photos.

Donning an ethnic avatar, Monalisa is making the fans go gaga over her in a sexy black saree. Completing the look with her statement long hair braid, a black bindi, earrings and black bangles, the Bhojpuri queen is adding oomph to her look with her sultry poses for the camera. In the photos shared by Monalisa, she can be seen talking about her character Mohana at a panel held by a leading news channel.

Garnering praises for her too hot to handle avatar as well as acing the Daayan look, the photo has already garnered 30K likes and the count is increasing every passing second. As the social media users continue to shower their compliments in the comment section, Monalisa is giving her competitors a tough run for their money.

Rose to fame with her sensational and sultry dance moves, Monalisa has worked in more than 150 Bhojpuri films and has worked with all leading actors of Bhojpuri films industry, making her one of the most bankable and sought-after actors. Interestingly, Monalisa was also a participant in controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

