Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas, aka Monalisa which is her stage name, is currently seen in Star Plus’s show Dayan Ki Nazar and has been winning millions of hearts with her extraordinary and astounding performance on the show. The diva will be seen with her co-star Vikrant Singh Rajput at the grand opening of City Mall Lifestyle destination in Bihar on 10th October 2018.

Monalisa looks astonishing in her dark sea green suit which she has paired with a deep plunging neckline blouse

Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas aka Monalisa which is her stage name is currently seen in Star Plus’s show Dayan Ki Nazar and has been winning millions of hearts with her extraordinary and astounding performance on the show. The Bhojpuri queen is spreading her magic on social media with her exquisite photos and sultry expressions. Soon after a photo of Monalisa in a dark sea green suit garnered much attention on social media, she shared another photo of her on her official Instagram page which has taken over the Internet!

Monalisa looks astonishing in her dark sea green suit which she has paired with a deep plunging neckline blouse, she has rounded off her look with gold jewellery and blue bangles. The diva looks alluring as she poses for the camera in different positions.

The diva has done more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films.

She gained immense popularity after participating in the 10th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2016 and emerged as one of the finalists on the Salman Khan show.

Monalisa will be seen with her co-star Vikrant Singh Rajput at the grand opening of City Mall Lifestyle destination in Bihar on 10th October 2018.

She started grabbing headlines after she got married on national television to her longtime boyfriend Vikraant.

