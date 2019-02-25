Monalisa photo in black crop top: Nazar actor and popular Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black crop top and military green shorts has taken social media bu storm.

Monalisa photo in black crop top: Former Bigg Boss contestant, Bhojpuri star and Hindi television actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa’s sexy, sultry and hot pictures are all over the Internet and is it her sexy figure, attractive face and hot poses which make all her photos go viral on the Internet. Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has several fan pages and fan clubs on photo-sharing app Instagram and they keep sharing her sizzling and steamy pictures which set the Internet on fire and her latest photo will surely set your screens ablaze!

In the photo, we see Antara Biswas aka Monalisa lying on the bed and is dressed in a black crop top with light military green shorts. Her expressions are too cute and she is also flaunting her sexy belly in the photo! Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is not only one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in several Bhojpuri films.

She has featured in movies such as Lagal Ba Pyar Ke Bukhar, Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Mora Balma Chail Chabila, Mehraru Bina Ratiya Kasie Kati, among many others but is also popular on the small screen. She is currently playing the lead role in Star Plus’s popular show Nazar.

