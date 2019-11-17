Monalisa hot photos and video: Bhojpuri actress, Hindi television star Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has just crossed 2.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. The diva, who is known for her role in Star Plus’s supernatural show Nazar, shared a sexy dance video on her Instagram to celebrate her 2.5 million followers.

The Bhojpuri sensation took to her Instagram account and shared a dance video in which she is seen dancing to the tunes of popular song Teri Ore from the movie Singh Is Kinng. In the video, we see Monalisa aka Antara Biswas dressed in a sexy black net saree with pink border and she is looking way too hot to handle in the video which has been breaking the Internet!

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is called an Instagram queen as she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos on the photo-sharing app. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry and has starred in more than 200 Bhojpuri movies and is one of the most celebrated actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos as well as videos which go viral on social media in no time. She is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who shot to fame after she participated in the popular reality show.

She is known for working in superhit movies like Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2, Ishq Ka Manjan Ghise Hai Piya, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladai Ke, Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, among many others.

She has also worked in Bengali, Oriya, Marathi and Punjabi movies as well. She has worked with all the big stars in the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App