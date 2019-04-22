Bhojpuri queens Monalisa and Akshara Singh are currently winning many hearts on social media with their recent uploads. In the pictures, Monalisa is looking breathtaking dressed in a traditional blue suit, meanwhile, Akshara Singh is setting the Internet on fire, dressed in a denim attire.

Bhojpuri diva’s Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Akshara Singh are currently sizzling the Internet with their hot avatars. After dazzling well onscreen, the actors are also leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with their social media clicks. Recently, Monalisa shared a sensational picture which is currently creating buzz on the Internet. In the picture, she is looking flamboyant dressed in a blue suit, meanwhile, Akshara Singh is conquering hearts for all the right reasons. In the picture shared by Akshara Singh, the actor is taking forward the denim game dressed in a casual denim shirt. With open hair and mild makeup, the actor is setting the Internet on fire with her looks.

Monalisa is best known for appearing in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi and Bengali films and leaves no stone unturned to prove herself well on-screens. The actor has till now featured in all 125 Bhojpuri films and is counted amongst the queens of Bhojpuri industry.

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and keeps entertaining fans with her talent for singing. With her talent and skill, the actor has emerged herself as one of the leading actors and among the highest-paid actors of the Bhojpuri industry. Some of her hit films are Maa Tujhhe Salaam, Pawan Raja, Hum Hai Lootere, Saiyaan Superstar, Lootere, Sarkar Raj, Tabadala and Sajan Chale Sasural 2.

Talking about Monalisa, the actor gained limelight after appearing in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season 10 with contestants Manveer Gujjar and Manu. Immediately after finishing the show Monalisa got an opportunity to play a female negative role in daily soap Nazar in the role of Dayaan. The hottie has received a positive response for her role from the critics as well as her fans and currently the show is high on TRP charts.

The actor also got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the sets of Bigg Boss in season 10, which happened for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss.

