Rather it is films or social media clicks, Bhojpuri divas leave no stone unturned to impress fans with their glamour and style. Recently, Bhojpuri stars Monalisa and Amrapali Dubey are taking the Internet by storm with their latest uploads on Instagram. Bhojpuri queen Monalisa is looking alluring dressed in a red polka dress. With subtle makeup and soft curls, the actor is stealing the show with her stunning looks. Meanwhile, Amrapali Dubey is spreading her magic on the Internet with her ear to ear smile. Dressed in traditional black and white suit, the actor is looking adorable with her simple style.

Both the actors are counted among the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry and leaves no chance of surprising fans with their phenomenal acting skills and roles. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently conquering hearts with her Daayan avatar in daily soap Nazar on Star Plus. The hardworking actor has till now appeared in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and also featured in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey is counted amongst the leading actors of the industry and is best known to appear with Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav. The hottie is serving the industry since 2015 and also spread her talent in Hindi Tv shows like Saat Phere and Maayka, before appearing in Bhojpuri cinemas.

Amrapali Dubey made her Bhojpuri debut with the film Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav and both the actors are known for setting the screens on fire with their on-screen chemistry. Talking about her future project, the hardworking actor will next appear in the film Bidai 2 with costar Prince Singh Rajput and which is currently in its pre-production stage.

Talking about Monalisa, the hardworking actor also appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in season 10 with co-contestants Lopamudra Raut, Karan Mehra and V J Bani. After completing the show, the actor shot to popularity and started receiving offers for many shows.

