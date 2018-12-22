Monalisa-Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri hot videos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa also known Antra Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka as Nirahua are back with another super hit video. In the video, Monalisa is soaking the temperature in a pinks colour swimming costume, while Nirahua is sitting near the pool. The video has garnered thousands of views and it is trending on YouTube.

Monalisa-Dinesh Lal Yadav Bhojpuri hot videos: Bhojpuri stars Monalisa also known Antra Biswas and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka as Nirahua has set the internet on fire with their latest Bhojpuri video. In the video, Antra Biswas aka Monalisa is soaking the temperature in a pinks colour swimming costume, while Nirahua is sitting near the pool. Monalisa and Nirahua’s three and a half minute Bhojpuri video has garnered thousands of views and their fans are pouring love in the comment section in the video streaming site YouTube.

This is not the first time that on-screen couple, Monalisa and Dinesh Lal Yadav, has taken the internet by storm, both of them have worked in several Bhojpuri films together such as Saiyan Jigarbaaz, Pratigya, Hum Bahubali, Saat Saheliyan, Aakhri Raasta, and many others and all are super hit.

A few days ago, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na had crossed 41 million views on YouTube and count is increasing in the speed of an asteroid. The song was crooned by Kalpana and Manoj Mishra, which took the internet by storm.

