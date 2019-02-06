Popular Bhojpuri song titled Hili Palang Ke Playi featuring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua from Bhojpuri film Raja Babu has crossed 3 million YouTube views. Fans have loved the chemistry between Monalisa and Nirahua.

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s video song titled Hili Palang Ke Playi from superhit Bhojpuri film Raja Babu has crossed 3 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. Crooned by Kalpana and Chhote Baba, the song features Monalisa and Nirahua and their sizzling chemistry has set the screen on fire! While Monalisa aka Antara Biswas looks sizzling hot in an orange outfit, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shows his amazing dance moves.

The song has taken over the Internet as all the fans of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are loving the on-screen chemistry of the two stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is one of the most talented and popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked in over 200 Bhojpuri films. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Monalisa have worked in several films such as Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladaike, Raja Babu, among a few others.

Monalisa is one of the sexiest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Dinesh Lal Yadav is one of the top stars in the Bhojpuri film industry and has given several hits such as Nirahu Satal Rahe, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among others.

