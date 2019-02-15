Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav's latest Bhojpuri song: Antara Biswas is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram! Her latest song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na from the movie Aakhri Rasta has crossed 40 million views. The movie stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Monalisa in lead roles and some of the other movies of the duo are Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladaike, and Raja Babu.

Monalisa, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s latest Bhojpuri song: The viral song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na from the movie Aakhri Rasta has crossed 40 million views and at this speed will soon reach 50 million point! The song Ye Ho Piya Garva Lagaav Na has been crooned by Kalpana and Manoj Mishra and lyrics have been penned by Vinay Bihari and Pyare Lal Yadav. The song casts Dinesh Lal Yadav and Monalisa in lead roles and has been bankrolled under the banner T series music ltd. Talking about the music video, it opens to Monalisa dancing amid a park in green saree whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav is donning a blue tank top and red pants. The on-screen sizzling chemistry between the duo is unmissable!

Monalisa and Dinesh Lal Yadav have featured in many movies together among such movies are Ho Gaini Deewana Tohra Pyar Me, Kahan Jaiba Raja Nazariya Ladaike, and Raja Babu. On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav will be next seen in Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe opposite Amrapali Dubey whereas on the other hand Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is currently filming for her star plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan.

Take a look at the viral song here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More