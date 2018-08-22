Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas gave best wishes to her fans on the occasion of Eid. Monalisa who currently can be seen playing the role of a daayan in Nazar wished her fans by sharing a picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

After winning the hearts of her fans with an extremely sweet Independence Day post, Bhojpuri actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas gave best wishes to her fans on the occasion of Eid. Monalisa who currently can be seen playing the role of a daayan in Nazar wished her fans by sharing a picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. In the picture that was shared by Monalisa on her official Instagram account, Monalisa can be seen dressed in Indian attire. Monalisa who is wearing yellow kurta is on her way to visit Ajmer Sharif.

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has worked in over 125 films and has also been featured in several Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya, Bengali and Hindi movies. The actress is said to be pretty active on social media and constantly shares posts for her fans. Recently, following her role of a Dayan in Nazar, Monalisa has shared a lot of her pictures in saree which were loved by her fans all over.

Earlier, Monalisa was seen playing the role of Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo 2. Monalisa who is said to be a Bhojpuri star garnered wide-scale popularity after she became the part of Bigg Boss that was being hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan.

She got people’s attention following her alleged link-up with Manu Punjabi during the show. also, she married her husband Vikrant inside the Bogg Boss house. After exiting the Bigg Boss house, the couple — Monalisa and Vikrant — participated in a dance reality show, Nach Baliye. The couple succeeded in winning hearts but failed to win the show.

