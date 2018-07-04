Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa and shot to fame with controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has been winning millions of hearts with her seductive role as Jhuma Boudi in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2.

Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas, who is popularly known as Monalisa and shot to fame with controversial reality show Bigg Boss, has been winning millions of hearts with her seductive role as Jhuma Boudi in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. Her photos and videos from the series have gone viral on social media and Monalisa also keeps treating her fans with her bold, seductive and sultry photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. The Bhojpuri actress has once again taken social media by storm after she posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she was dressed as typical south Indian women and fans are extremely impressed with her transformation.

Antara Biswas aka Monalisa took to her Instagram account to share the photo and if we go by her hashtags, it looks like she has been shooting for her new project which happens to be a Bangladeshi music video. She also revealed that this time she will be playing the role of a Bharatnatyam teacher and also said that she loves her work as she gets to play and live with different characters through her films.

👩🏻 🌹 #happysunday #sundayfunday A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Jun 24, 2018 at 4:19am PDT

In the picture which has been breaking the Internet and has set social media on fire, Monalisa is seen dressed in a stunning red saree. Complementing her look is a pair of ‘ghungroos.’ Mona has tied a bun with jasmine flowers and the red bindi is adding more to her traditional look.

Monalisa participated in the tenth season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan. She made headlines when she married her longtime beau Vikrant Singh Rajput during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Her marriage was aired on national television.

Monalisa has worked in more than 200 Bhojpuri films and is one of the most talented Bhojpuri actresses.

