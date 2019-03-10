Monalisa aka Antara Biswas took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest beautiful photo. In all smiles, Monalisa in the post is seen wearing a casual outfit. The photo has garnered over 22k likes on social media.

Monalisa Instagram photo: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is popularly known for her amazing dance performances in Bhojpuri movies is also considered one of the most bankable divas of the regional industry. The stunning lady who has worked in over 150 Bhojpuri films, set the YouTube on fire with her sultry dance moves in her latest Bengali web series titled Dupur Thakurpo 2. The rising superstar on social media is one of the most searched and loved divas of the regional industry. Well, the stunning diva who barely misses an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her photos and videos, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her yet another happy Sundaying post.

In all smiles, Monalisa looks alluring as she posed for a picture while having fun on the wooden swing. Biswas in the post is seen wearing a neon coloured top with purple lowers and black coloured shrug. Well, her black coloured neckpiece and the colourful bracelet is simply complimenting the outfit. Bhojpuri bombshell’s post that was uploaded just a few hours ago, has garnered over 22,198 likes on Instagram with fans praising her beauty. Take a look at the picture, here:

On the work front, Monalisa is currently seen as essaying the role of Dayan aka Mohana Rathod in the ongoing show, Nazar that airs on Star Plus.

