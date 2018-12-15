Mona Lisa hot photos: On December 15, 2018, she took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from the sets of Nazar. The whole team is celebrating the success of their show and cutting a cake for completing 100 episodes. Antara Biswas in the picture is dressed in a full sleeves maroon dress and is posing with her co-stars, she has even captioned her picture as we are 100 episodes old, may many more 100 episodes come.

Mona Lisa hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures. She started her career in 1997 with Bollywood movie Jayate and Hamam Fi Amsterdam, the movie became one of the highest grossing moves of the year and since then Monalisa has never looked back. currently, the Bhojpuri diva is shooting for her star plus she Nazar where she plays the role of a Dayan.

On December 15, 2018, she took to her official Instagram account to share pictures from the sets of Nazar. The whole team is celebrating the success of their show and cutting a cake for completing 100 episodes. Antara Biswas in the picture is dressed in a full sleeves maroon dress and is posing with her co-stars, she has even captioned her picture as we are 100 episodes old, may many more 100 episodes come. The picture in a span of an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take look at the pictures from the grand celebration here:

Till now the diva has featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, 6 television shows among which she has also been a part of Bigg Boss 10 and bagged 6th position.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More