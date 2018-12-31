Monalisa hot photos: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is counted amongst all-rounder actors of the industry. She has also appeared in numerous films, videos in the Bhojpuri industry and in Hindi television series Nazar. Recently, the diva took her Instagram handle to share her airport diaries.

Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas masters the talent of gaining attention on social media by her hot and sexy updates. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her airport looks. It seems that the actor wants to celebrate her new year with her family in Kolkata. She is looking stunning dressed in casual attire, wearing a black leather jacket and has completed her look with denim.

The diva leaves no stone unturned to fulfil the expectations of her fans and updates her fans regularly with her personal and professional upgrades. The Internet sensation has about 1.5 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and continues to be her fans favourite with her sexy updates. Currently, the diva is portraying the role of a Daayan in a supernatural TV series–Nazar which is produced by Gul Khan with her co-actors –Niyati Fatnani and Harsh Rajput in lead roles. The diva has appeared in more than 150 Bhojpuri films and is counted amongst the big stars of the industry. After appearing in famous Bigg Boss season 10, she gained more popularity and was sharing good friendship bonds with co-contestants Manu and Manveer in the show.

