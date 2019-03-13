Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri queen Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the hottest ladies of the industry who keeps on hogging headlines for her sensuous avatars. Having delivered so many hits, the actor is still winning hearts with her social media activities. This latest Instagram post of Antara Biswas will surely will leave you speechless. Take a look!

Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri diva Antara Biswas is one of the most loved actors of the regional film industry. Monalisa has given many super hit films to the Bhojpuri cinema and is continuing to win hearts with her super-hot looks. Give her any attire, she will slay it like a pro. The Bengali beauty has an envious body with a gorgeous face which makes her one of the most good-looking Bhojpuri actors.

Continuing to sway fans with her hot and sexy Instagram photos, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to post another picture of her. Donning an ethnic attire for the photo, Monalisa can be seen posing beautifully. The diva seems to be posing for some photoshoot as she has been posting these photos since last few days. Well, assuming that Monalisa is also a fan of ethnic attires, we have many of her spectacular photos on her official Instagram account. Take a look!

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is also emerging as a social media sensation and creates a buzz with every bikini, monokini, western or Indian attire of her. Currently, the diva is basking appreciation for her performance in Star Plus’s ongoing show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. There are many sexy videos of Monalisa on her Instagram which will leave you spellbound. Take a look!

