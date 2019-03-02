Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is best known for setting the Internet on fire with her alluring looks. The hottie masters the talent of carrying every attire with utmost grace and glamour and keeps giving major fashion goals to her fans. Her recent upload on Instagram has currently drawn attention on social media dressed in a satin saree.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas knows how to make heads turn, starting from her sensual performance on screens or enlightening her fans on social media, the actor does it all in one go. Monalisa initially started her career in the year 1997 with the Hindi movie Jayate. She worked very hard in her initial stage and bagged up to the level, which she enjoys today. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her breathtaking photos. She is looking flamboyant dressed in a pink satin saree. With sleeveless blouse and red lipstick, the actor impresses fans with her photos. It seems Monalisa knows how to treat her fans and continues to do the same by adding her sultry style in it. Currently, the actor is winning hearts with her lead role in the daily soap Nazar, in the role of Daayan. The show is among the top favourites list of her fans and keeps astonishing fans with her action related performances.

Talking about her films, the actor has totally featured in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and is counted amongst the allrounders of the industry. Starting from Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi, the actor has left no cinemas in order to showcase her talent on-screen. Bhojpuri diva Monalisa was also a contestant on the show Bigg Boss season 10 with costars Manveer Gujjar and Manu. She also got married to her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput on the sets of Bigg Boss. Not only this, but the hard worker has also made her digital presence by featuring in the web series Dupur Thakurpo 2 in Bengali. Trying her talent well, the actor also appeared in Nach Baliye season8 with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajput as a Jodi.

