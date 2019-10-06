Monalisa hot photos: Ethnic to western to bikinis, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas can slay in any outfit. Check out Nazar actor top 50 photos here:

Monalisa hot photos: From slaying in a bikini to dazzling in suits and dresses, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has become a household name after her popular stint in Bigg Boss and now in Star Plus show Nazar. Starting her career back in 1997, with Hindi language film Jayate to featuring in more than 150 films, Antara Biswas popularly known by her stage name Monalisa has surely carved a name for herself in the industry. The multi-talented actor apart from featuring in television shows such as Bigg Boss and Nazar has been a part of Odiya, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu industry and has dubbed in many languages.

Born and brought up in Bengal, Monalisa has a BA degree in Sanskrit and completed her studies from the University of Calcutta before starting her career in modeling and films. But before bagging top-notch projects, Monalisa acted in low budget B-grade films and made her debut into Bollywood with Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty starrer Blackmail. However, she rose to fame after making her debut into the Bhojpuri film industry.

Some of her films are- Hamam fi Amsterdam, Wrong Number, Bobby: Love and Lust, Encounter Dayanayak, Kaha Jaiba Raja Najariya Ladaike, Sahar Wali Jaan Mareli, Rang De Pyar Ke Rang Mein, Khatailal Mithailal, Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare, Bhojpuriya Don, Mati Preet Jagawale, Saala Main To Sahib Ban Gaya, Mita Deb Raavanraaj, Kanoon Hamra Mutthi Mein, Ladaai La Ankhiyan Ae Lounde Raja, Khoon Pasina, Hamaar Devdas, and many more.

On the work front, Monalisa keeps entertaining fans with her videos and photos on her official Instagram account daily. From workout to attending events, the avid social media user makes sure her fans know about her whereabouts. Currently, the diva is busy with her television show Nazar, where she plays the role of the devil Mohana.

