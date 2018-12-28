Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her standing in the balcony and enjoying the winter sun dressed in striped shorts and a full sleeves skin tight top Mona Lisa looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has captioned her picture as take me back and has used the hashtags as a nature lover. The photo in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

One of the most beautiful actresses of the Bhojpuri industry Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has once again taken social media by storm with her latest Instagram pictures. The diva rose to fame with her movie Jayate in 1997 and since then she has featured in more than 130 Bhojpuri films and the count seems unstoppable. Recently the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of her standing in the balcony and enjoying the winter sun dressed in striped shorts and a full sleeves skin tight top Mona Lisa looks hot as ever as she poses for the camera. She has captioned her picture as take me back and has used the hashtags as a nature lover. The photo in a span of just an hour has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

On the work front, the former Bigg Boss contestant is currently filming for her star plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a daayan. Because of the show, Monalisa aka another Biswas is now a social media sensation with 1 million-plus followers on Instagram. TAke a look at her pictures here:

