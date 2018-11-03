Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri diva Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is back to rule hearts with her latest stunning photo. Dressed in a blue saree, Monalisa is raising temperatures in her desi yet glamorous avatar. Garnering over 70K likes, the photo is out on the run to make her fans go gaga over her. Monalisa's look in the photo is from Star Parivaar Awards 2018.

With her sensuous and seductive dance moves and uber-hot persona, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has emerged as one of the loved and adored divas of Bhojpuri cinema. Whenever the diva appears on-screen or shares her new photos or videos, she makes it a point to sweep her fans off their feet. Charming everyone with her breathtaking looks, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos.

Donning a royal blue saree with a floral white off-shoulder blouse, Monalisa amped up her look with statement earrings and red bold lipstick. Monalisa’s glam avatar is from Star Parivaar Awards 2018 that will be aired on Star Plus on November 4 at 8 pm. With her curvaceous figure and sensational looks, Monalisa looks too hot to handle and can be seen making fans go gaga over her.

Have a look at some of the photos from the award night:

Shared less than 24 hours ago, the video has garnered over 70K likes and is winning hearts left, right and centre. With this, the comment section under the sizzling photo has been flooded with compliments appreciating her stunning looks and sexy avatar. Needless to say, this is the reason why Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is also a social media sensation and has 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, Monalisa has starred in more than 125 Bhojpuri films. However, she rose to greater heights of popularity with her stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 10. Currently, the actor is garnering praises for her acting skills in Star Plus’s show Nazar.

