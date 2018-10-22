Monalisa photos: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, who is currently raking in appreciation for her performance in Star Plus's show Nazar, has shared an uber-hot photo. Shared on her official Instagram account on Monday morning, Monalisa can be seen donning a gorgeous black bikini in the photo.

Monalisa photos: When it comes to making heads turn with her sizzling avatar and charming persona, there is no one quite like Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. As the stunning lady continues to make a mark on the TRP charts with her latest show Nazar aired on Star Plus after taking Bhojpuri film industry by storm, Monalisa is leaving no stone unturned to solidify her position as one of the leading ladies of Indian Television and rule over the hearts of audience.

To kick-start a happy week, Monalisa took to her official Instagram account on October 22, Monday, to share her latest jaw-dropping photos. In the photo, the heartthrob can be striking a sensuous pose as she flaunts her bikini body. Donning a black bikini, Monalisa can be seen relaxing alongside a swimming pool. In a subsequent photo, Monalisa is facing her back towards the camera.

Just after Monalisa shared the photo on her social media platform, her fans and followers went gaga over the look and showered the comment section with their compliments. Shared just an hour ago, the photo has already garnered 20 K likes and the count seems unstoppable.

With more than a million Instagram followers, Monalisa is no less than a social media sensation and takes over social media whenever she posts her new photos or videos. After starring in more than 125 Bhojpuri films, the diva shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 10.

Have a look at Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s photos that rule hearts:

