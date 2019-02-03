Monalisa sexy photos: The avid social media user Monalisa aka Antara Biswas will be next seen in Bhojpuri language action drama movie Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2. Currently, on the work front, Antara Biswas is filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of Mohana who is a daayan aka demon. Take a look at some of her hottest pictures inside.

Monalisa sexy photos: The ever so hot and sexy Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Monalisa is famous for her latkas and jhtakas and her killer body has once taken the internet by storm. The Bhojpuri diva started her acting career in 1997 with Hindi language movie Jayate but got her breakthrough in the Oriya film industry with Hamam Fi Amsterdam and Jai Sriram in 1998 and 1999. in her 22 year long acting career she has featured in more than 80 films in all Bhojpuri, Hindi, Oriya as well as Kannada and Tamil language, done more than 30 item numbers, at least 10 television shows and a lot more. For sure Antara Biswas has achieved a lot in her 22 year long acting career! However, she rose to fame after appearing as a contestant in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss.

Currently, on the work front, Antara Biswas is filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of Mohana who is a daayan aka demon. In a short span of time Monalisa has become a social media sensation with more than one million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. Some of the other television shows where she has featured are Nach Baliye, Comedy Dangal, Comedy Nights Bachao and Bigg Boss.

