Monalisa hot photos: Bhojpuri star Monali aka Antara Biswas who can melt millions of hearts with her hot looks is one of the most searched Bhojpuri actors in 2018, say reports. She has created a buzz on the internet with her drop-dead gorgeous looks. Monalisa has delivered more than 125 Bhojpuri blockbuster films and worked with almost every big superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema.

Monalisa has delivered more than 125 Bhojpuri blockbuster films and worked with almost every big superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema. The Bhojpuri diva came to the spotlight with the Indian reality show Bigg Boss season 10. She is currently working for Ekta Kapoor’s show Nazar on Star Plus in which she playing the character of a witch (Dayan).

Have a look at some of her sexiest pictures here:

